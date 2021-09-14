Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 45th homer as Blue Jays stay hot, beat Rays, 8-1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. passed Shohei Ohtani for most home runs in MLB with his 45th as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-1.

