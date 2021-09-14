Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits 45th homer as Blue Jays stay hot, beat Rays, 8-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. passed Shohei Ohtani for most home runs in MLB with his 45th as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 8-1.Full Article
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., hit his 45th home run of the season, Teoscar Hernandez had a career-high five hits and Alek Manoah was..
Bo Bichette thumped a leadoff homer in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr...