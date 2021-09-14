There are reports doing the rounds that Kohli might lose his white-ball captaincy and Rohit Sharma could be asked to lead the limited-overs side if the team fail to win the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman in October-November this yearFull Article
BCCI rubbishes reports of split captaincy
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Virat Kohli will remain captain of all formats: BCCI rubbishes reports of Rohit Sharma taking over as white-ball skipper
There are reports doing the rounds that Kohli might lose his white-ball captaincy and Rohit Sharma could be asked to lead the..
Zee News