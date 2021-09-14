Cesar Azpilicueta backs ‘great player’ Saul Niguez after struggles on Chelsea debut and reveals hopes to stay at Stamford Bridge for ‘as long as I can’
Cesar Azpilicueta has said that his fellow Spaniard and new Chelsea signing, Saul Niguez, just needs time to adapt after his disappointing debut against Aston Villa on Saturday. The midfielder, who signed for Thomas Tuchel’s side from Atletico Madrid on Deadline Day, was taken off just 45 minutes into his Chelsea debut. But Azpilicueta insists that […]Full Article