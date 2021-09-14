Dinamo Zagreb host West Ham on Thursday evening with the Croatians concerned about the Hammers plethora of international starsFull Article
The key Manchester United decision David Moyes has to make ahead of Dinamo Zagreb clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
West Ham team confirmed vs Dinamo Zagreb as David Moyes makes Vlasic and Zouma decision
David Moyes has handed three West Ham players their first starts for the club ahead of the Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb
Football.london
Major West Ham United team hint dropped ahead of Europa League clash vs Dinamo Zagreb
The Hammers' summer arrival from CSKA Moscow could be handed his full debut by David Moyes in tonight’s Europa League group game..
Football.london