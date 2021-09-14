Harvey Elliott says Pascal Struijk wasnâ€™t to blame for â€˜freak accidentâ€™ that saw him pick up ankle injury as Liverpool winger claims Leeds star did not deserve red card
Harvey Elliott insists Pascal Struijk was not to blame for his horror ankle injury in Liverpoolâ€™s match against Leeds on Sunday. Struijk slid in from behind as the teenager was breaking away into the Leeds half. Elliottâ€™s ankle got trapped and he suffered a dislocation, with Mohammed Salah frantically waving for play to be stopped