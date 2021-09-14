Historic Squaw Valley ski resort changes derogatory and offensive name
Published
Squaw Valley was the site of the 1960 Olympics. Its name was determined to be derogatory and offensive, and thus has been changed to Palisades Tahoe.
Published
Squaw Valley was the site of the 1960 Olympics. Its name was determined to be derogatory and offensive, and thus has been changed to Palisades Tahoe.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women changed its..
One of Lake Tahoe's biggest draws and most iconic ski resorts, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, will operate under a new name to remove..