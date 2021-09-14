Chelsea, Man United, Rangers and QPR legend Ray Wilkins was a player ahead of his time, the nicest man John Terry ever met, Jose Mourinho keeps his smile and Frank Lampard has warm memories of Butch
Published
Anyone lucky enough to meet Ray Wilkins will know what John Terry, Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho are about to tell you. And here at talkSPORT, we knew it so well. Everything was a little brighter until Butch left us on April 4, 2018, aged 61. He’d be 65 today on the day his beloved […]Full Article