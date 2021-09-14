Simon Jordan says ‘I’ve told Steve Bruce he should leave Newcastle – he’ll never turn it around’ as fans continue to call for manager’s sacking after nightmare start
Published
Simon Jordan has revealed he has advised his former manager and now friend Steve Bruce to leave the Newcastle United dugout. The outspoken talkSPORT pundit has hit out at Magpies supporters for their ‘toxicity’ towards the coach, as well as local newspaper the Newcastle Chronicle for their bating questions. Bruce is facing a latest barrage […]Full Article