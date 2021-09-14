Tommaso Ciampa, Pete Dunne, LA Knight and Kyle O'Reilly to battle for NXT Championship, Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis head to the altar for InDex wedding and so much more. Don’t miss the arrival of NXT 2.0, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!Full Article
WWE NXT: Sept 14, 2021
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
WWE Legend Triple H Recovering After Suffering ‘Cardiac Event’
Wibbitz Top Stories
WWE Legend Triple H , Recovering After Suffering ‘Cardiac Event’.
The WWE issued a statement about the wrestler's..
Advertisement
More coverage
WWE NXT UK: Sept. 9, 2021
FOX Sports
Full NXT UK preview for Sept. 9, 2021, featuring a wild NXT UK Heritage Cup Rules Match between Wolfgang and Sam Gradwell, as well..