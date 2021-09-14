Colin Cowherd explains why he likes Baltimore as 2.5-point underdogs over Kansas City

Colin Cowherd believes the Baltimore Ravens will have more urgency to beat the Kansas City Chiefs after losing on Monday Night Football to the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite the Chiefs' thrilling win against the Cleveland Browns, they've shown weaknesses the Ravens can capitalize on with their defense and more chemistry in the run game.

