Emmanuel Acho expresses his biggest concern for Lamar Jackson I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss whether the Baltimore Ravens should be concerned over Lamar Jackson after two costly fumbles, resulting in an overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Acho explains, 'Lamar Jackson's post-season and regular season has 520 carries. The next closest QB is Josh Allen with 308. Lamar has 212 more carries than the next closest position. What that is roughly is 3.5 more football games of hits.'