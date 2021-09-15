Muller registered the first goal of the match in the 34th minute and Lewandowski followed with two goals in the second halfFull Article
CL: Robert Lewandowski strikes twice as Bayern Munich defeat Barcelona
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lewandowski revels in ´perfect day´ as Bayern star extends scoring streak in Barca triumph
SoccerNews.com
Robert Lewandowski described Bayern Munich’s trip to Camp Nou as the “perfect day” after the red-hot striker scored twice in..
-
Robert Lewandowski double helps Bayern Munich thrash Barcelona in Champions League
Zee News
-
Bayern Munich dominates Barcelona again as Champions League season kicks off
CBC.ca
-
Kingsley Coman’s loo trip delays substitution in Bayern Munich win over Barcelona – but bizarrely he’s not first athlete to have toilet drama in recent weeks
talkSPORT
-
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Muller and Lewandowski strike in convincing win at Camp Nou
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Barcelona suffer more misery against Bayern Munich as Robert Lewandowski grabs a brace and Jamal Musiala shines once again
talkSPORT
Barcelona began the post-Lionel Messi era in Europe with another dismal result against Bayern Munich, putting in a lifeless display..
-
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich: Thomas Muller haunts Barca again as Bayern claim big win
BBC Sport
-
Muller haunts Barca again & Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern win
BBC News
-
Champions League: Bayern humble Barcelona Chelsea win
MENAFN.com
-
Lewandowski withdrawal a ´precaution´ but Gnabry doubtful for Barcelona, says Nagelsmann
SoccerNews.com