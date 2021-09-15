Latest Aston Villa transfer news brings what Lions supporters have said about a move for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe with the centre-back on loan at Villa Park.Full Article
Aston Villa sent transfer message as Manchester United move tipped
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Manchester United sent transfer message over Aston Villa deal
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings reaction to reports that Axel Tuanzebe wants to complete a permanent..
Jesse Lingard transfer latest as Aston Villa sent Man Utd instruction
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Premier League transfer round-up: Grealish joins champions City
Jack Grealish becomes the most expensive British player after moving to Manchester City in a reported £100m from Aston Villa, who..
PA - Press Association STUDIO