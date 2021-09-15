Michael Schumacher family's are in therapy, according to his wife Corinna. The Netflix documentary on Schumacher's life was released today.Full Article
Michael Schumacher's family undergoing therapy to deal with pain of F1 legend's condition
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Motorsport: Why the truth about F1 legend Michael Schumacher's health can never be told
Little is known about Michael Schumacher's health and the release of a new documentary has provided several clues as to why his..
New Zealand Herald