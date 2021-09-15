Olivier Giroud hit back at Karim Benzema’s ‘go-kart’ jibe, jokingly called out UFC star Conor McGregor and will now look to continue stunning form against Liverpool in Champions League
Former Chelsea and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has the chance to continue his stunning form against Liverpool this evening. AC Milan are without Zlatan Ibrahimovic for the Champions League opener but were handed a huge boost by the Frenchman‘s return. Giroud, who joined the Rossoneri this summer, won the Champions League, Europa League and an FA […]Full Article