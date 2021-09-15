Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cheering for LeBron James to break his scoring record I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James will enter next season almost 3,000 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take over as the NBA’s All-Time scoring leader. And when asked about LeBron coming for his seemingly unbreakable record, Kareem said QUOTE: 'I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Kareem's comments and whether LeBron breaking the scoring record will help his GOAT case.