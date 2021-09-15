Shannon Sharpe reacts to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar cheering for LeBron James to break his scoring record I UNDISPUTED
LeBron James will enter next season almost 3,000 points behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to take over as the NBA’s All-Time scoring leader. And when asked about LeBron coming for his seemingly unbreakable record, Kareem said QUOTE: 'I’m excited to see it happen. I don’t see records as personal accomplishments, but more as human achievements. We all win when a record is broken and if LeBron breaks mine, I will be right there to cheer him on.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Kareem's comments and whether LeBron breaking the scoring record will help his GOAT case.Full Article