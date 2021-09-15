Chris Broussard thinks Aaron Rodgers is unbothered: ‘I need more fire from him’ I FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Green Bay Packers suffered a surprisingly big loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and their quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to the media to share his thoughts on the blowout. Chris Broussard tells Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes that while he agrees with the MVP quarterback that it's still early in the season, and they can learn something from it, he wants to see more fire from Aaron Rodgers.