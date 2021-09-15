Skip Bayless: Michael Jordan & Shaq on the same team would “terrorize the NBA” I UNDISPUTED

Former Chicago Bull Toni Kukoc was asked about what it would be like if his former teammate Michael Jordan got to play with Shaquille O’Neal, and he was pretty blunt in his response--quote: 'best lineup ever assembled.' Kukoc continued to tell Bally Sports quote 'It wouldn’t even matter who brings the ball up. There’s so much firepower there that I don’t think that there would be any team that would compete with them.' Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe agree with Kukoc and believe that a MJ-Shaq combo is the best line-up ever.