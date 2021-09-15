Michael Holding: West Indies great retires from commentary
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding retires from commentary duties after more than 30 years.Full Article
Legendary West India fast bowler Michael Holding will hang up his mic at the end of 2021 as he retires as a cricket commentator.
Holding had been contemplating his retirement for the past year.