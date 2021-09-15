Erling Haaland redeems himself after shocking open goal miss as Jude Bellingham puts on masterclass for Borussia Dortmund to equal Kylian Mbappe record
Erling Haaland redeemed himself with his 66th goal for Borussia Dortmund in 66 games after a shocking open goal miss. The Norway striker, who is likely to leave Dortmund next summer, initally failed to double his side’s lead following a wonderful strike from Jude Bellingham. Haaland would have been salivating after great work from Donyell […]Full Article