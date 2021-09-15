In this segment, Colin Cowherd says the nicest thing he's ever said about Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. He now knows that the Browns are good enough to win a division, he knows they have the best offensive line and that they can win a playoff game, but Colin is now holding a magnifying glass up to the team to evaluate the one thing Colin thinks they haven't proven they've mastered.Full Article
Colin Cowherd pays the Cleveland Browns the ultimate compliment I THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
