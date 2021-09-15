Vladimir Coufal makes West Ham prediction ahead of UEFA Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb
Published
West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal sees no reason why the Hammers cannot reach the UEFA Europa League finalFull Article
Published
West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal sees no reason why the Hammers cannot reach the UEFA Europa League finalFull Article
David Moyes has handed three West Ham players their first starts for the club ahead of the Europa League clash with Dinamo Zagreb
Live coverage of all the action as West Ham take on Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Europa League