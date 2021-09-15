Marcellus Wiley: Aaron Rodgers’ commitment was discouraging and makes us doubt him l SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Aaron Rodgers will try to shake off the worse margin of defeat in his career on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions. This could be the reigning MVP's final season with the Green Bay Packers and he summed up the loss on Tuesday, saying quote: 'There's not much to say; we're all frustrated about it, but we just move on..we got 16 more to go..on Tuesday, you start moving on to the next.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Packers should be concerned about Rodgers' commitment that was 'on full display' last Sunday.