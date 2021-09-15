Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax: Sebastien Haller nets four for visitors
Sebastien Haller produces one of the great Champions League debuts as he nets four goals in Ajax's 5-1 hammering of Sporting Lisbon.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may have accomplished a lot in the Champions League, but as Ajax thrashed Sporting CP on..