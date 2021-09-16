Cardinals overpower Mets 11-3 to cap three-game sweep

The St. Louis Cardinals boasted four home runs in a 11-3 victory over the New York Mets. Paul Goldschmid, Nolan Arenado, Harrison Bader and Edmundo Sosa contributed the homers in Wednesday’s win.

