The St. Louis Cardinals boasted four home runs in a 11-3 victory over the New York Mets. Paul Goldschmid, Nolan Arenado, Harrison Bader and Edmundo Sosa contributed the homers in Wednesday’s win.Full Article
Cardinals overpower Mets 11-3 to cap three-game sweep
Andrew Knizner hit a two-run single in the top of the 11th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a three-run lead and they held on..
