Gardner’s 2-Run Single In 9th Lifts Yankees Over Orioles
New York improved to 82-64 and clinched its 29th consecutive winning season, the second-longest streak in MLB history, behind its own 39-year run from 1926-64.Full Article
After Chad Green gave up a go-ahead two-run homer in bottom of eighth, Gardner delivered the clutch hit and Aroldis Chapman closed..