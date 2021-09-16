Chris Hughton: Nottingham Forest sack boss after six defeats in seven matches
Nottingham Forest sack boss Chris Hughton after they suffered their sixth defeat from seven league matches this season.Full Article
Nottingham Forest have started their search for a new manager after making the decision to sack Chris Hughton from his position...
Nottingham Forest fell to a sixth defeat in their opening seven league games as they were beaten 2-0 at the City Ground