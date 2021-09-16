Chris Hughton sacked by Nottingham Forest after dreadful start to Championship season as Steven Reid takes over on interim basis
Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Chris Hughton following a shocking start to the Championship season. The Reds are winless in their opening seven games, losing six and drawing one, leaving them rock bottom of English football's second tier. Amid mounting pressure from fans, a 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night proved the