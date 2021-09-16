Paolo Maldini stopped conversation with Jurgen Klopp to personally congratulate Jordan Henderson on inspirational Liverpool display against AC Milan in Champions League
Jordan Henderson has drawn comparisons with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard for his inspiration display against AC Milan – but it was another iconic captain who congratulated him on Wednesday night. In fact, Paolo Maldini stopped his conversation with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to praise Henderson for his man-of-the-match display in the thrilling 3-2 victory over […]Full Article