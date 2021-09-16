Antoine Griezmann has some making up to do after returning to Atletico Madrid this summer on loan from Barcelona with fans less than pleased with the manner in which he departedFull Article
Atletico Madrid fans boo Antoine Griezmann as he makes second debut in Porto draw
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Lemar completes dramatic comeback on Griezmann´s second debut
Thomas Lemar struck in the 99th minute to complete a dramatic late comeback as Atletico Madrid edged past Espanyol 2-1 at RCDE..
SoccerNews.com