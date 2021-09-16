Next Nottingham Forest manager odds: John Terry, Steve Cooper and Chris Wilder in contention to replace Chris Hughton at the City Ground
Nottingham Forest have started their search for a new manager after making the decision to sack Chris Hughton from his position. Despite hopes of mounting a potential play-off push in the Championship, Forest find themselves sitting rock-bottom of the second tier after defeat to Middlesbrough made it six defeats from seven league matches so far. […]Full Article