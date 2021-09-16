Jesse Lingard opens up on Champions League mistake and apologises as Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and other Manchester United stars rally around teammate
Published
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard admits he was ‘hurting’ after his costly error during the 2-1 defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday night. After replacing Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench, Lingard gifted the Swiss minnows an unlikely victory with a sloppy backpass in the last minute of stoppage time. But the England international, re-emerging for […]Full Article