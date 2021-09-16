IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant as captain for UAE leg

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant as captain for UAE leg

Mid-Day

Published

Delhi Capitals are currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant`s captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, who had to undergo shoulder surgery

Full Article