Delhi Capitals are currently leading the IPL points table with 12 points having won six games under Pant`s captaincy earlier this year after he was assigned the role in absence of injured Shreyas Iyer, who had to undergo shoulder surgeryFull Article
IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals retain Rishabh Pant as captain for UAE leg
