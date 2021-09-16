"Lamar Jackson has never had a better team than the Chiefs" — Shannon Sharpe speaks on Mahomes vs. Lamar rivalry I UNDISPUTED

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face off against Mahomes for the fourth time this Sunday night, and so far Mahomes has the upper hand. The Chiefs QB has thrown 9 Touchdowns on 70 percent completions, while Lamar has only thrown 3 touchdowns on 170 passing yards per game. And when asked about his 0-and-3 record against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Lamar tried to deflect the personal rivalry. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Mahomes vs. Lamar rivalry.