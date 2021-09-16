Shannon Sharpe on LeBron & AD's position shifts: I like their willingness to accommodate and sacrifice I UNDISPUTED

Before adding Russell Westbrook this offseason, LeBron James and Anthony Davis apparently said they were willing to slide over to the four and five to make room for the new point guard. LeBron’s agent Rich Paul has reportedly told other NBA agents the same thing. The purple-and-gold now have a lot of frontcourt depth as the team remakes itself with veterans in hunt for another title. Shannon Sharpe explains why their willingness to accommodate is good news.