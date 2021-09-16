Skip Bayless reacts to Cowboys’ star DeMarcus Lawrence missing 6-8 weeks with a broken foot I UNDISPUTED
The bad news keeps coming for Dallas Cowboys fans as their star defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot in practice yesterday. Dallas takes on the Chargers in LA this weekend and will likely be without their second-best defensive end Randy Gregory, not to mention already confirmed absences to La'El Collins and Michael Gallup. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about DeMarcus Lawrence's injury.