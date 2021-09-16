Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura hobbled off during Rennes vs Tottenham to hand Nuno Espirito Santo more injury problems ahead of the weekend game against ChelseaFull Article
Tottenham dealt double injury blow ahead of Chelsea clash as pair hobble off vs Rennes
Tottenham endured a difficult night in their first Europa Conference League group clash in Rennes. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side..
