Nuno Espirito Santo outlines what he wants from Tanguy Ndombele after Tottenham start vs Rennes
Published
Tanguy Ndombele has been named in the Tottenham team to face Rennes in the Europa Conference LeagueFull Article
Published
Tanguy Ndombele has been named in the Tottenham team to face Rennes in the Europa Conference LeagueFull Article
The French midfielder played a huge role in Tottenham's opening goal away at Rennes after making a rare start under Nuno Espirito..
Tanguy Ndombele could be handed his chance against Rennes in the Europa Conference League after returning to the Tottenham matchday..