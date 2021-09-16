England move into top three in FIFA rankings for first time in nine years as Three Lions leapfrog World champions France in standings following successful international break
After a nine year hiatus, England are back into the top three of FIFA's rankings with the Three Lions leapfrogging World champions France to cement their spot as the third best nation on the globe. Gareth Southgate's men have been ranked in fourth since April 2019 but they have climbed one place in the list, […]