Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland included in best Bundesliga XI on FIFA 22 as Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund dominate line-up

There were few surprises in FIFA 22’s best Bundesliga XI, which includes Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland. Lewandowski and Haaland, who play for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively, are the league’s standout strikers. Poland star Lewandowski beat Gerd Muller’s 40-goal in a Bundesliga season record last term, while Haaland has 66 goals in as […]