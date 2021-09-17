Emma Raducanu: US Open win is still sinking in, tennis star tells BBC Breakfast
British teenager Emma Raducanu tells BBC Breakfast about the "whirlwind" experience of winning the US Open.Full Article
The 18-year-old Brit beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 to win the US Open at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium last night
Emma Raducanu has become the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam singles title.