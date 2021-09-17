Thierry Henry vs David Bentley, Dennis Bergkamp vs Martin Keown: Ray Parlour dishes the dirt on private bust-ups at Arsenal after Dwight Gayle’s Newcastle spat
Published
Ray Parlour has dished the dirt on some of the previously unreported bust-ups at Arsenal as he expressed dismay at Dwight Gayle’s leaked spat with a Newcastle coach. The striker was reportedly involved in a training ground scrap with assistant manager Graeme Jones this week, with captain Jamaal Lascelles apparently having to step in. It […]Full Article