Purdue's All-American Marching Band to be without big bass drum at Notre Dame
For the first time in 42 years — since the Carter Administration — Purdue's All-American Band will perform Saturday at halftime without The Drum.
The World's Largest Drum is too big to fit through Notre Dame Stadium's visitor tunnel, meaning Purdue's band will be without it..