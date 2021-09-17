How to stop Romelu Lukaku: Get in Chelsea striker’s ear, tell him he’s rubbish, hit him and have the game of your life, says Arsenal legend Martin Keown
Romelu Lukaku has proven difficult to stop this season, but Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes there are ways to stop the prolific striker. After re-joining the club for £97.5 million in the transfer window, Lukaku has scored four goals in as many games, giving Premier League and Champions League defences nightmares. Only Liverpool have denied […]