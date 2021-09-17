Why are Newcastle United fans protesting? Paper planes prepared to rain down in St James’ Park against Leeds United as they brandish banners and disrupt play
Newcastle United fans are protesting this evening in their game against Leeds at St James’ Park to call for action against the club’s owner Mike Ashley. The group, ProtestNUFC Transparency For Fans, said they are protesting “against the Premier League’s lack of transparency in relation to not one, but two legal actions Mike Ashley has […]Full Article