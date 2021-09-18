Colombian singer Shakira topped the list with 99 points out of 100. The three-time Grammy award winner is said to be worth GBP253.8million (approx Rs 2573 cr), boasting of 34m Spotify listeners a month.Full Article
Singer Shakira is most successful football WAG
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Shakira crowned world's most successful football WAG as top 15 are ranked
Gerard Pique's significant other Shakira has been named as football's most succesful WAG ahead of household names like Victoria..
Daily Star