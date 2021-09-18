Steve Bruce: Newcastle boss battles on after 'difficult' night against Leeds
Published
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce admits he faced a "difficult" night against Leeds when fans turned on him.Full Article
Published
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce admits he faced a "difficult" night against Leeds when fans turned on him.Full Article
Friday night football returns tonight as Newcastle and Leeds face off at St James’ Park. Both sides have had difficult starts to..
Newcastle host Leeds in tonight’s Friday night clash as the Premier League gears up for another hectic weekend. The pressure is..