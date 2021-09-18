Along with Kumble, the board may also approach Laxman, who has been a mentor of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad for some years now. However Kumble will be favourite even as Laxman will also remain in contentionFull Article
BCCI may approach Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman for head coach`s post
