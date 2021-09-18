All the action as the Wallabies take on the Springboks in the Rugby Championship. Here's how last week's clash between the Wallabies and Springboks unfolded: Quade Cooper has made a remarkable return to test rugby,...Full Article
Live rugby updates: Wallabies v Springboks, Rugby Championship
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rugby Championship 2021 LIVE: Ikitau, Wallabies strike first against Springboks
Brisbane Times
After a fairytale comeback, can Quade Cooper back up against a Springboks side out for revenge? We’ll bring you all tonight’s..
-
Rugby Championship 2021 LIVE: Wallabies v Springboks, All Blacks v Argentina
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Wallabies vs Springboks: Two in a row, but for which team?
Japan Today
-
Australia v South Africa Rugby Championship UK kick-off time, TV channel, live stream info and team news
Wales Online
-
Wallabies and All Blacks remind world that style can also have substance
Brisbane Times
Advertisement
More coverage
Rugby Championship: Quade Cooper set to end quest for Australian citizenship days after beating Springboks
New Zealand Herald
It's interesting what a match-winning kick can do.Wallabies match-winner Quade Cooper kicked his side to victory on Sunday with a..
Rugby Championship live updates: Springboks v Wallabies
New Zealand Herald